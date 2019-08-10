Inniss’ case slated for October 28 - Barbados Today

Former Government Minister Donville Inniss today made a brief appearance in the Eastern District of New York Court to enter a plea of not guilty in relation to a second superseding indictment against him presented by prosecutors.

The superseding indictment stemmed from an earlier decision by prosecutors to drop charges against Inniss for contravening the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of the USA.

At today’s proceedings the modified agreement was formally entered along with the not guilty plea. Inniss, represented by attorneys Anthony Ricco and Steven Legon, is now slated to defend himself against the remaining charges on October 28.

In mandated disclosure correspondence sent by United States Attorney Richard Donoghue to Inniss’ lead attorney Ricco on June 24, Donoghue revealed that following an internal investigation of the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL), both former employees Alex Tasker and Ingrid Innes who are at the center of allegations against Inniss, had generally denied paying bribes to him.

Donoghue also revealed in his letter that the principal of the New York Dental Company, through whose bank account ICBL was alleged to have routed approximately $36 000 in bribes, had stated that Inniss’ legal troubles were as a result of political rivals “trying to frame him”.