Marshall to address media workers AGM on Sunday - Barbados Today

Attorney General Dale Marshall will address media workers in Barbados on Sunday.
Marshall is expected to examine critical issues that impact the profession during the annual general meeting of the Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers.
The meeting will be held at the Argentine Embassy, Hastings, Christ Church starting at 5 p.m.
The meeting will elect a new executive board for the coming year.
What you need to be addressing is a letter of resignation, but we all know it ain’t going to happen. You’re going to continue to milk the tax payers without doing what you as AG is paid to do…bring harsh penalties to gun and violent crimes.