Shane Brathwaite wins gold at Pan Am Games - Barbados Today

Shane Brathwaite wins gold at Pan Am Games

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 10, 2019

Shane Brathwaite won gold for Barbados in the men’s 110m hurdles at the 2019 Pan Am Games on Saturday.

Brathwaite produced a season’s best 13.31 seconds with a legal wind of 1.8 metres per second in Saturday’s race in Lima, Peru.

Brathwaite won a bronze medal at the 2015 Pan Am Games.

