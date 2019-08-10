Shane Brathwaite wins gold at Pan Am Games - Barbados Today

Shane Brathwaite won gold for Barbados in the men’s 110m hurdles at the 2019 Pan Am Games on Saturday.
Brathwaite produced a season’s best 13.31 seconds with a legal wind of 1.8 metres per second in Saturday’s race in Lima, Peru.
Brathwaite won a bronze medal at the 2015 Pan Am Games.
45 thoughts on “Shane Brathwaite wins gold at Pan Am Games”
Congratulations
Congratulations young man
Congratulations
Well done!
Congratulations
Congratulations shane
Glad he got gold,well done!
Congratulation well done Shane
Congrats
Congrats Shane.
well done
Congrats Shane
Congrats
Congrats
Congrats well done,!
Congrats
Congrats
It would have been sweeter if it was 1st and 3rd. Congrats Shane. Looking forward to you being on the podium again in a few weeks time.
Congrats Shane
Congratulations!
Congrats well done Shane.
Congrats
Congratulations Shane
Awesome
Congratulations!
Congratulations
Congratulations
Congratulations
Congrats
Congrats Shane
Congratulations
Congratulations
Well done.
Congrats
Congratulations
Hi,congratulations,job well done
Congratulations
Congrats
Congratulations to Shane Brathwaite. Keep up the hard work. Perseverance seldom fails. To all the others in the Barbados team for 2019 better luck next time.
Congrats bro
Congrats
Congrats
Congratulations well done
Congrats to u
Congratulations shane
A big THANK YOU to Mr. Shane Brathwaite for bringing a little more pride to the little nation that could.