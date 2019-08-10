SLB U19 wins first friendly match in Washington DC - Barbados Today

SLB U19 wins first friendly match in Washington DC

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 10, 2019
In their first friendly match in Washington DC, the St Leonard Boys’ (SLB) Under 19 Football team defeated the USA based team Future Soccer Club (FSC) 4-2, on Thursday.
Held on the grounds of the Woodmore Towne Centre Park in Maryland, the match-up was part of the international Youth Friendlies tournament organised by Reid Sports and Entertainment.
The first goal was scored by Utility Player Kobe Shepherd which settled the nerves of the SLB team, shortly after 15-year old Striker Renikko Lyte-Griffith made it 2-0.
In difficult conditions the Richmond lads controlled the tempo of the game but against the run of play they conceded a penalty.  Midfielder Abdullah Al-Jarafi converted the penalty for the Future team.
However, SLB went right back to business and scored a third goal just before half time through Attacking Midfielder Ray Francis, who danced his way into the box and shot it home. The first half ended in SLB’s favour, 3-1.
The second half resumed and SLB changed a couple players and continued to control the game. The Future team looked a lot more resilient in the second half and showed some attacking promise of their own by creating a couple chances.
Midfielder Niall Reid-Stephen showed his dominance with a wonderful strike from 20 yards to make it 4-2. Future responded quickly with their second goal of the match from a corner strike.
There were a few more half chances by both teams but no one else troubled the score, SLB U19 won the match 4-2.
Centre Back/Midfield Triston Bancroft controls the ball with support from Striker Renikko Lyte-Griffith directly behind him. Lyte-Griffith scored SLB’s second goal.
1 thought on “SLB U19 wins first friendly match in Washington DC

  1. Karon DesrivieresKaron Desrivieres

    Congratulations guys

      -   Reply

