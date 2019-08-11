Unlocking Your Greatness community programme launched - Barbados Today

Unlocking Your Greatness community programme launched

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 11, 2019

Another grassroots Community Programme has been added to the Pine St Michael Community.

Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw was one of the featured speakers at the Unlocking Your Greatness community programme launch at the Golden Rock Community Center, The Pine, St Michael on Saturday.

Bradshaw said she wants to ensure that the Golden Rock Community Centre is a safe haven, bridging the communications gap between youth and older people.

“We need to appreciate that this generation is using devices more and we as adults have to reach them where they are. But equally, we have to go back to those basics which grounded us,” she explained.

Programme Coordinator and Director Nina Thomas says the Unlocking Your Greatness community programme should build confidence.

“I noticed that some of the children are shy but my aim is for them to [feel loved],” Thomas said.

“I want to be able to bring out the talents that are there. When I see kids I do not see trouble. I see greatness and all that they can do.” (MR)

