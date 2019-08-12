Do what you love - Barbados Today

Shani Waithe has achieved her lifetime goal of becoming an island scholar. Her dreams came true last Friday when the Ministry of Education announced her as one of 27 Barbadian students to receive scholarships in 2019.

“I really worked hard. So my advice to anybody who really wants to achieve a scholarship is that outside of working hard, you really have to enjoy what you are doing. Don’t do something because somebody told you to do it or because you think it is the best option. Do what you love and always make time for recreation. You work hard and play harder,” Waithe told Barbados TODAY minutes after she received the good news.

During examination time, the former Queen’s College student said she danced, and also played volleyball with Carlton Volleyball Club. She said she believes her participation in the extra-curricular activities helped her to relieve stress and reboot to get ready to go again.

Waithe who attended West Terrace Primary School received grade 1’s in Caribbean Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Communication Studies. She said she was on her way to the University of the West Indies Mona Campus, to pursue studies in medicine.

“So firstly, I have seen my family take care of people, so that ignited the love of care. And then I turned to sciences, and I realised that I am good [at it] and I love sciences. And when I was about nine, I saw a film called Desert Rose. It was based in Somalia about a girl who had her female genitalia removed at a very young age. It was a cultural practice called female genital mutilation. It really incited a love for female empowerment,” Waithe said.

“And I would really like to go down the road of female gynaecology and obstetrics to care for women and make sure they take full control of their bodies and that they take the best care of themselves,” she continued.

Waithe thanked all the teachers at QC who played a fundamental role in helping her to achieve success.

