Her best is simply better - Barbados Today

Her motto is simple yet very effective: “Good, better, best, never let it rest; until your good becomes your better and your better becomes your best.”

And Sunday night, after giving her best, Meghan Green emerged winner of the Miss Teen Barbados Universal Pageant held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre. The emotional teen confessed that she shed a few tears of joy when she was named the winner.

“I felt instant relief, just knowing and being certain that my hard work had truly paid off. Tears began to flow as the joy of hearing my name filled my body. It really has not sunk in yet. I am just very grateful that such a blessing was laid upon me once again,” she said.

In 2017, Meghan won the Barbados Talented Teen competition. The former Alexandra School student placed second runner-up in St Kitts at the Haynes Smith Caribbean edition of that pageant. However, she says she can’t compare the two pageants.

“There is no comparison I can put to any of them because each experience was unique and full of new learning opportunities, fresh obstacles and connections.”

Meghan says this most recent victory means that she now has a platform where she can affect positive “change”.

“It means absolutely everything to know I’ve earned such a title. It means that I finally have the platform I need to make a change in my nation and the world, no matter how small that change may be. I’ve fallen in love with the quote, ‘a small change can shake the world’ by Mahatma Gandhi.”

The 18-year-old believes in mind over matter. She credits her success in both pageants to having a “strong mind”.

“My pageant life has taught me that without a strong mind your body cannot perform to its full potential. You must trust and believe that you can get it done. I can now say I fully understand the phrase: ‘99 per cent mind, one per cent body’. You must have the mind-set of a winner. Don’t doubt yourself for one second because that will be the exact point where you lose.”

With that mind-set, it is clear that Meghan focuses a lot on mental health as she prepares for a pageant. So what is her secret to success?

“Mentally you have to dig deep inside yourself and search for what needs growth and development in order to win this pageant. For me, my confidence and self-discipline definitely needed work, and that’s what I worked on. Physically, for me, I had to eat well and exercise consistently so I could be in good form when I hit that stage.”

The former sixth form student of The St Michael School is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s in Sports Science at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus and has big dreams of a career in sports.

“I plan to finish my degree in sports science at UWI and then move on to do a Master’s in kinesiology or sports psychology since my dream job is to become a sports trainer or kinesiologist. I also plan to be a youth leader, that’s why my personal growth is so important to me. I want to be an exceptional leader.”

And although Meghan sang a soulful rendition of My Mind to win Best Talent Sunday night, she admits that along with music, track and field also has a special place in her heart.

“Track and field and dancing would have to be my other hobbies at the top of my list after pageantry and singing. I love sports. If I could live by the gym alone I would. Dancing is what propelled my love for the stage so my appreciation for it goes way beyond love or passion. If it weren’t for that foundation, I don’t know where I would’ve started.”

Meghan is no stranger to the stage or performing before large audiences. She was dancing since age four.

“I have a love for music and the stage. I’ve been dancing and singing since I learned how to walk. I began my life on the stage at age four dancing with the Louise Woodvine Dance Academy, so the fact that I could be on stage once again gave me drive… However, I also live to inspire others. I believe that my sole purpose in life is to help others find their purpose and believe in themselves.”

The teenager explained she developed a love for music since she finds it easier to communicate through song.

“My passion for singing comes from my deep love for music. I usually have a hard time expressing my emotions by just talking. Singing has given me the voice I need to finally be heard and understood in a language people gravitate towards.

She continued: “Music has dominated the way we act, communicate, and simply enjoy life without us even realizing. We take that for granted but I can’t.”

But what matters most to Meghan Green?

“That would be personal success and growing in areas such as self-confidence, social awareness and strength, both mentally and intellectually. Factors such as these are what matter most to me not necessarily the trophy. I mean, of course I’m grateful I won, but I’ve won so much more through the process. Hence, I live by the mantra ‘Fall in love with the process before the result’.”

What advice does she have for young persons looking on and wishing they could get on stage and do what she did Sunday night?

“I’d tell them immediately to stop wishing and get on it. We often become sleepers and not day dreamers. Do it! The only way to conquer your fear is to take the risk. And remember: ‘Good, better, best, never let it rest; until your good becomes your better and your better becomes your best’. And you must believe that you can get it done. Your mentality towards the entire process will definitely determine the outcome.” (IMC)