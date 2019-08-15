Shock as mum strangled, torched, later dies - Barbados Today

Detectives remained tight-lipped tonight on their investigations after a woman who was strangled, doused with a flammable liquid and set alight, is said to have died in hospital.

British media reported that her family has launched a GoFundMe account for financial help to return her body to the United Kingdom.

Family members said that Natalie Crichlow died on August 6, after suffering 75 per cent burns to her body when an intruder broke into her home at Bartlett’s Tenantry, Christ Church, on July 28, her family said. The assailant also set the house on fire.

Crichlow, 40, a mother of three who was born in Luton, Bedfordshire, about 30 miles (50 km) northwest of London, had been here caring for her disabled brother following the deaths of her mother and uncle.

Shocked family members said Crichlow twice survived cancer twice and two strokes in the past decade, media reports quoted them as saying.

The victim’s niece, Ashley Best, was quoted by Sky News as saying: “The intruder broke into the house, then strangled her and then set her alight.

“I do not understand why it happened and we are all in a state of shock. She went into the hospital and died of her injuries.

“For someone who had battled through so much to just be taken in this way and lose their life is just beyond understanding.”

On the GoFundMe page, Best said that her aunt left behind a daughter and two sons who desperately want “to bring her home to say goodbye and lay her to rest peacefully”.

Best described Crichlow as an outgoing, bubbly and kind person who was greatly loved and well thought of throughout many communities, to all of which the loss has come as a massive shock.

Crichlow’s niece wrote: “Please help us donate towards costs which will cover repatriation to the UK as her body is still in Barbados with only a few family members and friends around her.

“Any donation large or small will help in bringing peace to the family and our beloved Natalie who we all miss dearly.”

Deputy Police Commissioner Erwin Boyce stated that investigations are at a sensitive stage and an update will be provided soon.