Fracas ends up in court - Barbados Today

Pandemonium broke out along Husbands New Development Road, St Michael yesterday morning when several men involved in an altercation began pelting rocks at each other and using knives and big sticks sending others in the area to run for safety.

Today three men appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court charged with causing a disturbance in that the area on August 15.

Kimar Hasif Jessamy, 34, and Rakeem Tremell Trotman, 19, who are both from the area pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today. However, Ramond Shakel Chandler, 20, of Hinds Hill, Cave Hill, St Michael, who was represented by attorney-at-law Arthur Holder, said he was not guilty.

Chandler was granted bail in the sum of $1,000 with one surety and warned to keep the peace. He will make his next court appearance on February 10, 2020 when the case against him will continue.

For their guilty pleas, police constable Kenmore Phillips told the magistrate the actions of Jessamy and Trotman caused mass confusion and hysteria in the community resulting in the police having to be called in.

The two men are now on bonds for the next 12 months.

If they are found guilty of any crimes during that time they will have to pay $1,500 each forthwith or spend the alternative of four months in prison.