New year, new gear - Barbados Today

Erdiston Teacher’s Training College is seeking to rebuild its computer laboratory, which was destroyed by fire in 2011.

As the Rotary Club of Barbados West presented eight computers to the Pine, St Michael based Training College today, Principal Dr Patricia Saul said the gift would help the college restore the laboratory.

She said access to technology in all of its facets puts a powerful tool at the disposal of students and teachers, as they have limitless information at their fingertips. “This fosters an environment where teachers and students are part of the same learning community and contribute to the notion of lifelong learning.

“On the whole, the integration of technology in education has enormous benefits for the teacher and the student. Technology, when used as a teaching resource, is effective in the classroom for instruction, and for promoting higher levels of thinking among the students. It also encourages attentiveness, participation and interest among learners,” she said.

Dr Saul reminded that the teachers’ college has a pivotal role to play in leading the education system in that area.

She thanked the Rotary Club for the kind gesture and noted that she looked forward to a continued collaboration. Dr Saul also urged other service clubs and businesses to contribute to the rebuilding of the laboratory.

President of the Rotary Club West, Jean St John, who presented the four laptops and four desktops said the Club was happy to be able to make the donation which would enhance the teaching capabilities at the College, and also positively impact lives.

