Williams remanded - Barbados Today

An allegation that he endangered the life of his mother when he recklessly discharged a firearm in a public place has landed a 25-year-old man on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

Shawayne Deshawn Williams, of Mahaica Gap, Green Hill, St Michael appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today charged that on July 25 he recklessly and without lawful authority or excuse discharged a firearm along Barbarees Gardens, Barbarees Hill, in a manner that placed Wajima Edghill in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

Williams was not required to plead to the indictable charge in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

Queen’s Counsel Michael Lashley represented the accused along with attorneys-at-law Dayna Taylor Lavine and Kadisha Wickham.

Addressing the magistrate Lashley admitted that he knew the lower court’s “hands are tied” when it comes to the Firearms Act.

But he said he was “troubled” about the charge under the Firearms Act since the virtual complainant and the accused know each other “very well”.

However, Cuffy-Sargeant made it clear there was nothing she could do in such a case.

Lashley revealed, “The complainant in this matter . . . two weeks ago went to Black Rock Police Station to give a statement that she is no longer willing to proceed with this matter.”

He also argued that there was no evidence in the case before the court.

“There is no firearm. There is no ballistic evidence at all. What we are seeing happening is that people are now being charged under the Firearms Act and that takes it out of the jurisdiction of the Magistrates’ Court, although there is no evidence,” Lashley explained.

“This is an injustice ma’am,” he added moments before his client was remanded until September 12.