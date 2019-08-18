Creating a safer haven - Barbados Today

More than $3,500 in donations have been delivered to the BPW Safe Haven for Women as part of the Flow Summer Student Experience Programme.

Following a tremendous fundraising drive, the cohort of summer interns who are attached to Barbados’ leading telecommunications provider recently presented their donations to Marlene Hewitt, Vice President of the Business & Professional Women’s Club of Barbados (BPW).

The BPW Safe Haven provides emergency housing, shelter, counselling and support for women and children who are victims of domestic violence. The items which were purchased and donated included clothing, shoes, foodstuff and toys, among other things.

“Kindness makes the world go around and we wanted to give back to our community. So we decided to have a couple of fundraisers over the course of a few weeks and this is the end result. It’s a project that we take pride in and everyone at Flow showed a tremendous amount of support and we are happy with what we achieved,” said intern McKayla Blackman.

“Each year we encourage our interns to manage a community project and many times it is often one of the most impactful components of their time with us. They independently embarked on this particular project and their dedication and sense of community are truly worthy of celebration,” said Esther Tull, People Business Partner, Flow.

In an all-encompassing programme, Flow offered the students invaluable insight into their future careers in the areas of Sales and Marketing, Accounts and Finance, Legal and Regulatory, Customer Experience, Human Resources, Information Technology and Corporate Communications.

Some of the interns were also attached to C&W Business, the business-to-business arm of Cable & Wireless Communications. (PR)