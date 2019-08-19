Two Jamaicans, one Canadian held with drugs at GAIA - Barbados Today

Two Jamaicans, one Canadian held with drugs at GAIA

August 19, 2019

Police officers from the Drug Squad of the Royal Barbados Police Force on Sunday arrested and charged two Jamaicans and a Canadian with drug-related offences.

The three have been charged with possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, trafficking cannabis and importation of cannabis.

Police say Serena Daniella Gentles, 20, of #7290 Meyer Drive Malton, Mississauga, Ontario Canada, arrived in Barbados on Friday from New York on board a JetBlue flight.

She was examined by customs and a search of her luggage revealed 47 transparent vacuum-sealed packages, each containing a quantity of cannabis concealed amongst other items in the suitcase.

She was handed over to the police. The weight of the cannabis was 26.5kgs with an estimated street value of $212,000.

Meanwhile, Annika Andrea Henry, 32, a Jamaican national of Sevens Road, May Pen, Clarendon, Jamaica, arrived in Barbados on board Caribbean Airlines flight BW455 on Friday.

She was interviewed by police from the Drug Squad and referred to Customs to be searched. Four vacuum-sealed transparent packages, each containing a quantity of cannabis, were found concealed within a false side of her suitcase.

The weight of the cannabis was 1.8 kilograms with an estimated street value of $14,512.

And Osbourne Dixon, 59, of #14 Aretena Place, Queensbury, Kingston 19, Jamaica arrived in Barbados on Friday, August 2 on board Caribbean Airline flight# BW 455 for a seven-day vacation. He cleared immigration and was stopped and interviewed by members of the Drug Squad. As a result of that interview, suspicion was aroused that he had ingested a controlled drug.

He was arrested and taken to the Queen Elisabeth Hospital where he was detained.  He subsequently passed out 53 packages with cannabis with an estimated weight of one kilogram and an estimated street value of $8000.

All three are scheduled to appear at the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

13 thoughts on “Two Jamaicans, one Canadian held with drugs at GAIA

  1. Marva KingMarva King

    Tutt tutt.

      -   Reply
  2. Diane DiasDiane Dias

    LOCKED UP ABROAD.. These people don’t realize luggage goes through x-rays? When you ingest drugs, you not supposed to eat or drink anything until you have passed the drugs out of your system. So when you on an aircraft and you refuse food and drink, it raises suspicion. Duhhhhhh. LOCKED UP ABROAD.

      -   Reply
  3. Liz NewshamLiz Newsham

    Good catch!

      -   Reply
  4. James SamuelJames Samuel

    A 59 years old doing drugs, poisoning his own children, it’s a shame on him.

      -   Reply
  5. Carol Grant CumberbatchCarol Grant Cumberbatch

    Make them pay a fined a deporte them….we cannot feed them in Dodds.

      -   Reply
  6. Dell BrownDell Brown

    Lock them up and dash weh the keys. These are the people that make it bad for good Jamaicans. All Jamaicans are not the same. These are the low life ones. Smh

      -   Reply
  7. Emanuel LewisEmanuel Lewis

    Wait? Barbados dont have weed? Weed coming from Canada now? Hmmm.
    For a few dollars more.
    Life changer.
    Ass#@/&s

      -   Reply
  8. Shelley BrathwaiteShelley Brathwaite

    Guess they didn’t realize it grows wild up hillaby

      -   Reply
  9. Maureen DyallMaureen Dyall

    Good job!!

      -   Reply
  10. Theo GreenidgeTheo Greenidge

    People need to realize it not legal in Barbados as yet. It might be legal where there come from.. doesn’t mean it ok to bring in to another country where it is legal. People need to have patience waiting till the government make it legal.

      -   Reply
  11. Kia MaddenKia Madden

    Not at BGI!!!!! Stay Woke BGI!!!!!

      -   Reply
  12. Ibukunoluwa Ayanfe OziomaIbukunoluwa Ayanfe Ozioma

    Here is the thing. Even in countries that legislate for its use, cannabis smuggling or trafficking is illegal! You need a licence to be able to supply cannabis and, even then, it has to be in the form that is legal!!

      -   Reply
  13. Michael CrichlowMichael Crichlow

    So this lot got through the tight scrutiny at an American point of departure..don’t be naive folks …Please!

      -   Reply

