Two Jamaicans, one Canadian held with drugs at GAIA - Barbados Today

Police officers from the Drug Squad of the Royal Barbados Police Force on Sunday arrested and charged two Jamaicans and a Canadian with drug-related offences.

The three have been charged with possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, trafficking cannabis and importation of cannabis.

Police say Serena Daniella Gentles, 20, of #7290 Meyer Drive Malton, Mississauga, Ontario Canada, arrived in Barbados on Friday from New York on board a JetBlue flight.

She was examined by customs and a search of her luggage revealed 47 transparent vacuum-sealed packages, each containing a quantity of cannabis concealed amongst other items in the suitcase.

She was handed over to the police. The weight of the cannabis was 26.5kgs with an estimated street value of $212,000.

Meanwhile, Annika Andrea Henry, 32, a Jamaican national of Sevens Road, May Pen, Clarendon, Jamaica, arrived in Barbados on board Caribbean Airlines flight BW455 on Friday.

She was interviewed by police from the Drug Squad and referred to Customs to be searched. Four vacuum-sealed transparent packages, each containing a quantity of cannabis, were found concealed within a false side of her suitcase.

The weight of the cannabis was 1.8 kilograms with an estimated street value of $14,512.

And Osbourne Dixon, 59, of #14 Aretena Place, Queensbury, Kingston 19, Jamaica arrived in Barbados on Friday, August 2 on board Caribbean Airline flight# BW 455 for a seven-day vacation. He cleared immigration and was stopped and interviewed by members of the Drug Squad. As a result of that interview, suspicion was aroused that he had ingested a controlled drug.

He was arrested and taken to the Queen Elisabeth Hospital where he was detained. He subsequently passed out 53 packages with cannabis with an estimated weight of one kilogram and an estimated street value of $8000.

All three are scheduled to appear at the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday.