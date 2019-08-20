Homeowner deceived and robbed - Barbados Today

Posing as a good Samaritan, an 18-year-old and her accomplice forced their way into the home of a Christ Church man and made away with $400 cash on April 25, 2019.

Today, Destiny Malika Tori Johnson, of No. 5 Birch Path, Regent Hill, the Pine, St Michael appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick and pleaded guilty to entering the home of Milton Graham Tucker as a trespasser and stealing the money.

Sergeant Edwin Pinder said the first time offender and a male accomplice went to the complainant’s house under the pretense of bringing him food. After they were able to convince him to open his door they barged into the house, searched it and took the money and escaped.

A presentencing report has been ordered on Johnson. She was granted bail in the sum of $2,500 which she secured with one surety. She has been ordered to return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on October 24.

Johnson must also appear before the District ‘A’ Traffic Court tomorrow to answer five offences.

She is charged with driving motorcar M1152 along Alkins Road on August 16 around 6:06 p.m. and not complying with a stop sign. It is further alleged that she drove the vehicle without the consent of the owner, without a driver’s licence and insurance and did so using fraudulent number plates.

The accused is also charged with using the motorcar on the same road and failing to stop when the vehicle was involved in an accident.