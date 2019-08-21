Nonstop author - Barbados Today

William Gittens is the Chief Executive Officer of Devgro Media Arts Services and is the author of 110 eBooks which he wrote during his tenure as Editor-in-Chief at New Jersey City University.

Positive Vibes sat down with Gittens to discuss his writings and his business Devgro Media Arts Services.

Q: What is your mantra for life?

A: Figuratively, I have embraced that indomitable spirit like the waves of the sea. As you are aware, wave after wave, the ocean never gives up. Likewise, philosophically, adopting that indomitable spirit like the waves of sea intertwined with sharing my gifts, talents and time with all citizens regardless of their cultural status is very a therapeutic way of life.

Q: What is one thing the public would not know about you?

A: I am very passionate about life.

Q: As a young child did you always realize you were into the arts?

A: Yes, through my late parents who I honour in all of my publications. During our nostalgic moments, they reminded me of those simple artistic expressions which I expressed and captured on paper.

Q: You are the CEO of Devgro Media Arts Services. Tell us a bit about your company.

A: Devgro Media Arts Services is a conduit whose ethos is grounded in the theories of developing excellence, professionalism, quality and growing a cultural conversation that exhibits E-Book publications, publishing, documentaries, murals, and trailers within the global multimedia technological space. I am an author, Media Arts Specialist, cultural practitioner of 110 publications which are impacting global citizens especially faculty and students from 317 universities, 128 countries, 752 cities, 4,002 research fields, and has gained 9,026 unique visitors.

Q: You are the author of 110 books. Tell us a bit about your journey as an author.

A: On reflection, when I was elected to the office of Editor-in-Chief at New Jersey University from 1992 to 1994 fall, I had no idea that the skills of author and publisher would have been unearthed during my academic tenure at NJCU [during that time]. However, as my life progressed within this cultural corridor, intertwined with the complexities of life, this certainly activated my thinking that the genesis of my writing was [based] on the Creator’s inspiration and Newton’s Third Law Theory – for every action there is a reaction. When Dr Oscar Muscariello, one of my professors who taught me a course in children’s literature, assigned the class the task of producing 30 poems in the form of a book for the following day, this challenged me. However, as soon as I reached home that night after 12 p.m., I burned some midnight oil and the end results were very encouraging because I got an A+.

On this road, I met the late Dr Joseph Drew, my former advisor and mentor. Dr Drew and I had a conversation shortly after graduation and his parting comment to me was – when you return to Barbados you should write and write and write and write. His comments in 1995 took me a few years to digest and decode and now I understand he was just encouraging me to continue writing. The more I practiced writing [the more] it became infectious and contagious to the extent that I became more prolific, passionate and proficient in writing and publishing.

Q: Is it challenging managing 110 E-Books?

A: Yes and no. However, [I manage it] within the context of aptitude, balance, spending quality time with my wife Magnola, managing time, passion and love for all life’s pursuits and seeing the Creator’s guidance via meditation.

The key to managing 110 books can be approached on several fronts:

(a) Set up a database.

(b) Systematically store relevant information in that database, especially in the areas of your interests.

(c) Read different types of books.

(d) Work with a rhythm.

(e) Have fun

(f) Enjoy to the max.

(g) Never stop your inspiration.

(h) Feel the passion in your bones and pay attention to detail and everything in the local, regional and international space.

Q: You also mentioned that you give your books away. What led to this decision?

A: When I deconstructed the testimonies of Moses, Sir Garfield, St. Auburn Sobers AO, OCC, Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Rev. Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Aretha Franklin, Alan Emtage and Shirley Chisholm and how they managed what they had in their hands, it motivated me into sharing with all global citizens regardless of their cultural status what I have in my hand, namely my writings, research discipline, photography, videography and promoting Barbados at the same time.

Q: You also do podcasts which are very informative. What made you decide to enter the podcast business?

A: Podcasting is an important component of every marketing strategy. I now have 19 episodes occupying space on two podcast websites. Devgro Media Arts Services can be heard on several podcast websites namely Apple podcast, Stitcher, Pocket Cast, Castbox, RSS Feed, Spotify, Overcast, Castro and Podchaser.

Q: What advice would you have for any young author seeking to leave his or her mark in the world?

A: Embrace that indomitable spirit like the waves of the sea, figuratively. Wave after wave, the ocean never gives up; never give up in life and share your gifts, talents and time with all citizens regardless of their cultural status.

Q: Where can people find you online?

A: https://independent.academia.edu/WilliamGittens , https://buzzsprout.com/429292 , www.buzzsprout.com/443002 , https://linkedin.com/in/ (LG)williamandersongittensauthormediaartssspecialistb1886b26

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxYWov8tzbe5rHzik528dAw (LG)