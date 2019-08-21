Water problems soon resolved - Barbados Today

Water problems soon resolved

Barbados Today
August 21, 2019

Relief is on the way for residents of parts of St Michael and St James which were affected by water outages or low water pressure today.

This evening, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) reported that it had completed repairs to a damaged 18-inch main in Free Hill, Black Rock, St Michael that caused the disruption.

It noted, however, that while water was flowing through the main, it would take some time for levels at the Lodge Hill Reservoir to increase and allow for pumping to resume from the St Stephen’s Pumping Station.

In the interim, the BWA’s water tankers will provide assistance to affected residents.

Affected communities included: St Stephen’s Hill, Lodge Hill, Hinds Hill, Clermont, and Warrens in St Michael; and Husbands, Clearview Heights, Prior Park, Holders Hill, Durant Village, West Terrace and Wanstead in St James.

