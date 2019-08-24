Barbados, Trinidad sign MOU to advance cooperation in energy matters - Barbados Today

Trinidad and Barbados have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate negotiations that should lead to an agreement for the development of energy from hydrocarbons.

Leading the Trinidadian delegation was Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley who was accompanied by his Energy Minister Franklin Khan and his Foreign Minister Dennis Moses.

On the Barbados side was Energy Minister Wilfred Abrahams and Environment Minister Trevor Prescod.

The MOU, signed at Ilaro Court was preceded by a courtesy call.