Barbados, Trinidad sign MOU to advance cooperation in energy matters - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Barbados, Trinidad sign MOU to advance cooperation in energy matters

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 24, 2019

Trinidad and Barbados have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate negotiations that should lead to an agreement for the development of energy from hydrocarbons.

Leading the Trinidadian delegation was Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley who was accompanied by his Energy Minister Franklin Khan and his Foreign Minister Dennis Moses.

On the Barbados side was Energy Minister Wilfred Abrahams and Environment Minister Trevor Prescod.

The MOU, signed at Ilaro Court was preceded by a courtesy call.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

A mother’s pain
August 24, 2019
Prison officer granted bail
August 23, 2019
Official says Semenya is a man
August 24, 2019
Man charged for touching eight-year-old’s bum
August 24, 2019
Mother turns to drugs after son’s death
August 24, 2019
Princeton bound!
August 23, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs