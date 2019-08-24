BLPC reports full restoration of power - Barbados Today

The Barbados Light & Power Company (BLPC) says power was restored to all of its customers by approximately 8:10 p.m. Friday night.

BLPC says its crews continue to make good progress on the maintenance work described Friday.

Several communities across a number of parishes were without power on Friday as the company battled generator issues.

Managing Director Roger Blackman explained at a press conference that two of BLPC’s generators had fuel injector issues, which left the company unable to deliver service during peak time.

The Barbados Light & Power Company apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience experienced and thanks them for their patience and understanding.