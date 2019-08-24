BWA experiencing pump failure at New Market pumping station - Barbados Today

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform residents and businesses in parts of St George, St Michael and Christ Church that it is experiencing a pumping problem at its Newmarket facility, which is in turn expected to impact the Hanson and Fort George reservoirs.

As a result customers in some districts may experience low pressure or outages due to reduced production from that pumping station.

The affected areas may include:

St George

Hanson Hill, South District, Buckley Meadows, Ellerton, Ellerton Gardens, Buttals, Turnpike, Constant, Dash Valley and surrounding areas.

St Michael

My Lord’s Hill, Bonnets, Brittons Hill, Pine, Parkinson Field, Wildey, Wildey Terrace, Clapham, Flagstaff, Highgate, Highgate Gardens, Rock Close, Gas Product Road, Valley Development, Lower Burney, Upton, Fort George and surrounding districts.

Christ Church

Forde’s Road, Rendezvous, Regency Park, Sargeant’s Village, Vauxhall, Adams Castle, Briar Hall, Graeme Hall, Warners Terrace, Tino Terrace, Kendall Hill, Kent Ridge, St Elizabeth Park, Frere Pilgrim, Cox road, St David’s, Edey Village, Skeene’s Hill, Coral Ridge and surrounding areas.

Residents in these districts are advised to catch some water to assist them in the event of an outage. Water tankers will also be dispatched to assist the affected areas.

The BWA apologizes for any inconvenience this outage may cause.