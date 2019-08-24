Four charged in connection with serious criminal matters - Barbados Today

Police have arrested and charged four men for a number of serious criminal matters involving firearms and ammunition.

Andre Jamal Clarke, 21, of Scarborough, Christ Church, was charged for the offences of robbery, endangering life, and use of firearm.

Police say these charges were in relation to investigation into a report made on August 3 where taxi operator Nicholas Small reported that an unknown man armed with a gun, had robbed him of Barbados $350.00 whilst driving along Montrose Main Road, Christ Church.

The accused appeared at the Oistins Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Elwood Watts and was remanded into custody to HMP Dodds until September 17.

Meanwhile, Akeem Deshawn Carter, 33, of Maxwell Hill, Christ Church and Leon Seymour Freeman, 25, of 1st Avenue, Sealy Land, Bank Hall, St Michael, were both charged for the offence of serious bodily harm.

And Chesterfield Orlando Harewood, 47, of 2nd Avenue Vauxhall, Christ Church was also charged for the offence of serious bodily harm as it relates to a matter reported by Leon Freeman.

In addition, both Freeman and Harewood were charged for the offence of using a firearm. All three individuals were also charged for the offence of affray. These charges were in relation to a report of a shooting incident which occurred on July 29 at 2nd Avenue Vauxhall, Christ Church.

Both Freeman and Charles appeared at the Oistins Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Elwood Watts and were remanded to prison until September 9. Harewood also appeared before Magistrate Watts at the Oistins Magistrates’ Court and was remanded until September 16.