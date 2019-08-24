Thousands affected by power outage - Barbados Today

Several communities across a number of parishes are still without power as the Barbados Light and Power Company (BLPC) battles generator issues.

Managing Director Roger Blackman explained at a press conference this morning that two of BLPC’s generators had fuel injector issues, which left the company unable to deliver service during peak time.

“Two of our largest base load units encountered problems with their fuel injection equipment. We were able to resolve the issues on one of those units, but some of the fuel pumps on the other unit continue to be problematic. We have identified an issue with a component on those pumps and we are performing maintenance on that unit. Our team has been working steadily on the problem and we are aiming to restore this unit in a couple of days,” he said.

It was revealed that an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 customers could be affected. In the BLPC’s latest report this evening, the following communities remained without electricity:

In St Philip, Marchfield, Six Roads, Beulah, Ruby, Wellhouse, Bel Air, Crane, Merricks, Harry Smith, and Union; and in St Michael, Roebuck Street, Halls Road, Pinfold Street, Stadium Road, Station Hill, Green Hill, Lodge Hill, Whitepark Road, Country Road, Bush Hall, and Bank Hall. Retreat, Half Moon Fort, Checker Hall, Port St Charles, Port Ferdinand are the areas in St Peter that have been impacted.

Meanwhile, power has been restored to: Boarded Hall and Frere Pilgrim in Christ Church; Orange Hill, Greenwich, Apes Hill, Westmoreland, part of Upper Carlton, Portvale, Lancaster, and a section of Bakers in St James; Brighton, Stepney, Watts Village, Greens and Ellerton in St George; the St Michael communities of Two Mile Hill, Tichbourne, Mapp Hill, St David’s, Forde’s Road, Clapham, Britton’s Hill, Britton’s Cross Road and a section of Lower Collymore Rock; Woodland junction, Four Roads, Wakefield, Lemon Arbour, Golden Ridge, Wilson Hill and Coot’s Pond – Redland in St John; and Mangrove, Rices, Crane, Edgecumbe and Carrington in St Philip.

Meanwhile, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has advised customers in the affected areas that the power cut has started to affect its operations and this could result in water outages as well.

“The BWA relies mainly on electrical generation from the BLPC to power its stations; therefore, these electrical outages may result in the inability of the Authority to pump water in several areas and hence a loss of supply to customers through the pipes.”

The BWA added that water tankers would assist affected customers.