Barbadians flock to supermarkets ahead of storm - Barbados Today

Local supermarkets on the south coast have been filled with shoppers getting ready for the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian. At Massy in Rendezvous, there were long lines of shoppers.

Apart from the usual canned foods and water, flashlights, and batteries were also moving off shelves quickly.

Designer Kevin Small was among those stocking up on goods.

Chere King who was shopping with a relative told Barbados TODAY she was preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

“I really hope that nothing happens but you never know. I wish everyone a safe time during the passing of the storm,” she said

One shopper who did not wish to be identified said she believed that the Prime Minister was doing her best in communicating the importance of the passing storm to Barbadians.

“The Prime Minister has really been excellent in this regard, ” she said.

Shopper Frank Johnson said that he would be taking Tropical Storm Dorian seriously.

“You have to ensure that you get the basics to be prepared because this could really be the one.”

An elderly shopper at Massy, Ms. Campbell said that she has never encountered a storm before.

“It may be a little scary but I believe we’ll weather the storm. I did experience Hurricane Jeanette at age fourteen though,” she said.

Over at Trimart, shoppers were also busy stocking up on the same dry goods including tuna, sardines and biscuits. ( MR)