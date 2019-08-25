Bulletin #2: Tropical Storm Dorian - Barbados Today

Updated by the Barbados Meteorological Services at 11:00 p.m Saturday, August, 24.

Tropical Storm Dorian at 11 p.m. was located near 10.9°N 50.4°W.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65km/h) with movement towards the west (280 degrees) at 14 mph (22km/h) and a minimum central pressure of 1008mb (29.77 inches).

This puts the center of the system 635 miles (1020km) east-southeast of Barbados.

A general westward motion is expected to continue tonight with a turn toward the west-northwest by Sunday.

On its present track, the center of the system is expected to pass about 40 miles (64 km) to the north of Barbados early Tuesday morning as a strong tropical storm.

Further strengthening is forecast as the system moves into the eastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday afternoon.

Pockets of moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds are expected to move across Barbados Monday night into Tuesday.

The BMS will continue to closely monitor the progress of this system as it may become necessary to issue a Tropical Storm Watch within the next 12 hours or so.

Residents are urged to monitor the progress of this system and listen for any updates issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services.