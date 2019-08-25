Notice for all police officers - Barbados Today

All Police Officers of the Royal Barbados Police Force who are currently or expected to be on Day-Off Leave, Off-Duty Leave or Local Vacation Leave are advised to monitor the progression of Tropical Storm Dorian by all forms of media available to them.

They should make the necessary preparations in the event that they are called out to duty.

Please be notified that should the weather conditions deteriorate due to this storm All Day- Off leave, Off-Duty Leave and Local Vacation Leave may be halted.

Should this be the case, notification of such will be sent via local media, social media and the Operations Control Room.