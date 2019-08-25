Notice for all police officers - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Notice for all police officers

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 25, 2019
All Police Officers of the Royal Barbados Police Force who are currently or expected to be on Day-Off Leave, Off-Duty Leave or Local Vacation Leave are advised to monitor the progression of Tropical Storm Dorian by all forms of media available to them.
They should make the necessary preparations in the event that they are called out to duty.
Please be notified that should the weather conditions deteriorate due to this storm All Day- Off leave, Off-Duty Leave and Local Vacation Leave may be halted.
Should this be the case, notification of such will be sent via local media, social media and the Operations Control Room.
Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

A mother’s pain
August 24, 2019
Man charged for touching eight-year-old’s bum
August 24, 2019
Pension pickle
August 24, 2019
Official says Semenya is a man
August 24, 2019
Mother turns to drugs after son’s death
August 24, 2019
Prison officer granted bail
August 23, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs