Residents urged to monitor tropical storm - Barbados Today

Residents across Barbados have been urged to closely monitor the approach of Tropical Storm Dorian as a tropical storm watch has been issued for the island.

Director of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Kerry Hinds, is reminding residents to listen to advisories issued through the Met Office, DEM and the Barbados Government Information Service.

Hind is urging the public to ensure that they have their emergency kits, batteries, water, canned goods, and other emergency supplies on hand. People should also have emergency plans and important documents close by.

Meanwhile, the public is also encouraged to visit the DEM’s website at www.dem.gov.bb; their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dem/246, or visit the Department’s Instagram page for hurricane preparedness tips.

They may also sign-up to receive alerts through the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) by visiting the DEM website and signing up for email notifications. Alternatively, persons with iPhones may visit the Apple Store, while those with android devices may go to the Google Play Store to download the application.

The Director further stressed that persons should also ensure the safety of their elderly relatives and be aware of the emergency shelters closest to them.

“Don’t wait until it is too late to take precautions. Please remember, it only takes one system to cause disruption,” Hinds stressed.