Tropical Storm Dorian disrupts some LIAT flights - Barbados Today

Tropical Storm Dorian disrupts some LIAT flights

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 25, 2019

LIAT is advising passengers that due to the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian, several destinations within its network will be affected.

Several flights have been cancelled for Monday, the airline said in a statement.

These include:

LI 756 from St. Lucia to Barbados

LI 512 from Ogle, Guyana to Barbados

LI 512 from Barbados to Antigua (LI 512 will operate direct from Ogle to Antigua)

LI 726 from St. Vincent to Barbados

LI 336 from Trinidad to Barbados

LI 368 from Barbados to St. Lucia

LI 369 from St. Lucia to Barbados

LI 737 from Barbados to St. Vincent

LI 393 from Barbados to Ogle, Guyana

LI 769 from Barbados to St. Vincent

LI 770 from St. Vincent to Barbados

LI 309 from Antigua to St. Lucia

LI 309 from St. Lucia to Trinidad

LI 523 from Antigua to Barbados

LI 523 from Barbados to Grenada (LI 523 will operate direct from Antigua to Grenada)

LIAT says passengers will be allowed to rebook between August 25 and 28 without charge.

