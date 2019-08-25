Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados - Barbados Today

At 8:00 a.m. Tropical Storm Dorian was centered near 11.1N 52.1W or about 515 miles (830 km) east-southeast of Barbados.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65km/h), with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 25 miles (40 km) from the center.

The minimum central pressure is 1008mb (29.77 inches). The system continues to move towards the west at 13 mph (20 km/h) and on this track, the center of Dorian is expected to pass over or near Barbados late Monday/early Tuesday.

Sustained surface winds between 25 to 35 mph (40 to 55 km/h) with gusts to storm force are expected to spread across Barbados Monday afternoon and persist into Tuesday. In addition, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected.

Rainfall accumulations of at least 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100 millimetres) are possible late Monday into Tuesday with isolated higher amounts. As a result, some flash-flooding is likely in low-lying areas thus, residents are urged to be on the alert and take all necessary precautions.

Large easterly to south-easterly swells of 2.5 to 3.5m (8 to 12ft) are also forecast to accompany the system. Low-lying coastlines around the island will be particularly vulnerable at times of high tide.

Large waves and dangerous rip-tides can be expected. These will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators and fishermen.

Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are also advised to stay out of the water. Thus, a High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 12 noon Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A small-craft Warning means in this case that mean wind-speeds of 25 to 33 knots (47 to 62 km/h) and/or seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area. A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone. T

The next complete advisory will be at 11 a.m.