The Royal Barbados Police Force is advising that due to the impending passage of Tropical Storm Dorian, all police 0fficers currently scheduled to work the 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift on Monday are now instructed to report for duty at their respective stations and formations at 4 p.m. on Monday.

All persons on Local Vacation Leave are advised to contact their respective Station Managers re-assignment of duties.