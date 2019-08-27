Government approves 'operational clearance' - Barbados Today

The Government of Barbados has just approved “operational clearance” that would allow members of the protective services and employees of utility companies and the ports of entry to immediately resume work following the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian.

The priority is to have the Grantley Adams International Airport up and running, in time to accommodate flights out of Europe today.

The operational clearance will also allow utility companies to inspect their networks and the police and Defence Force to assess the readiness of the road infrastructure for the full reopening of the country to business.

However, Prime Minister Mia Mottley has advised Barbadians to remain at home until the full all-clear is given.

Officials will meet again at 4 a.m. to look at data received before deciding when that full all clear will take effect. (PMO)