Archer looks forward to Smith’s return - Barbados Today

England Fast bowler Jofra Archer has continued the banter against Australia, saying he felt the visitors got complacent at Headingley and that cost them the game. Archer, however, stressed England were relieved that the series was still alive and that they now had a chance to turn things around.

“That’s the thing, never get complacent. To be fair, 359 runs is a lot of runs. The crowd started to get on their backs as well. I think they panicked a bit. They probably thought they were going to roll us if they got a few quick early wickets but they didn’t and I’m glad we showed some resistance because the series isn’t over and in the upcoming games I don’t think they’ll declare now,” he said.

Mentioning that the loss will haunt Australia as the series progresses, Archer said: “If they do have a chance I don’t think they’ll be too attacking. If they draw the series they still get to retain the Ashes. They were in the field for a long time. They got to the second new ball and still couldn’t bowl us out. All of those mental facts should sit with them next game.”

With Steve Smith likely to be back for the Manchester Test, the fans will once again gear up for the battle between Australia’s premier batsman and Archer. Smith has already fired his shots by saying he has the edge as the England pacer couldn’t dismiss him at Lord’s. Archer, on his part, continued the banter.

“Well, I can’t get him out if he wasn’t there,” he retorted. “But there’ll be more than ample time to get him out. I’m not saying I won’t get him out but if we don’t get him out there are 10 other people we can get out and if he’s stranded on 40 that’s not helping his team too much. He can’t do it all himself. We want to win the game. I’m not here to get caught up in a contest with one man. I want to win the Ashes.”

In a game full of twists and turns, England nearly lost the game by one run but Nathan Lyon fumbled a run-out opportunity to give the hosts a reprieve. “When Lyon fumbled the run-out, you could hear a heartbeat in the dressing room. There were so many emotions flying around. When the scores were level, it was just a big cheer. At least we knew the series was not over,” Archer revealed.

“He did give us a second life in this series. Everyone would like to win the World Cup and the Ashes as well so there’s no reason why we shouldn’t go and do it now.”

The two teams will now meet at Old Trafford on September 4 before the series concludes at The Oval with the final Test starting from September 12. (Cricbuzz)