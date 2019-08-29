Debut hits the mark - Barbados Today

For the first time, a Barbadian artist graced the stage of Honey Jam Canada last week in Toronto.

Leigh Phillips, an alum of both Honey Jazz and Honey Jam Barbados, gave a powerhouse performance of her songs Sunrise and Coconut Oil to a roaring crowd in the packed Mod Club Concert Theatre.

The Barbados Consul General in Toronto Sonia Marville Carter was in the audience and said “Leigh was superb! It was my pleasure and honour to be able to hear her perform. Honey Jam Canada 2019 was truly awesome!”

Leigh was excited about her performance, saying, “I was so honoured to represent my sisters from Honey Jam Barbados for the first time in Canada.

“The experience was exhilarating! I felt confident and beautiful on stage. The audience was really receptive to original music that they’ve never heard before so I’m really happy with the performance and that I was able to give them a Bajan experience. A lot of people came up to me afterwards and said how much they enjoyed [it] and that it was mesmerizing. Mission accomplished!

“Overall, it was a fantastic night, all the girls did an amazing job, and they were all so truly supportive. That’s what Honey Jam is all about: that sisterhood. A big thank you to Ebonnie and the team for having the confidence in me to make me a part of this year’s show and providing amazing developmental and networking experiences.”

Honey Jam was started in Canada in 1995 as a non-profit developmental programme for aspiring artists to provide educational, networking, mentoring, promotional and performance opportunities. Founder and producer Ebonnie Rowe said: “I’m so proud of Leigh! She was a standout at the concert and really made an impression. I’m so glad that in the short time she was in Canada she was also able to perform at Barbados on the Water, take part in our songwriting camp, appear in a NIKE promotion, have her songs pitched to a major label, have vocal and performance coaching, attend an info session run by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation for content creators, build her Canadian followers and fan base, attend industry workshops, media interviews, press articles, networking sessions, artist talks and mentor café’s.

“It’s been quite a whirlwind of activity but she was up for it and soaked it all in, taking full advantage of every opportunity and making the most of it. I’m confident she [will] go far – she’s got the talent, the drive, the passion to go for it!” (PR)