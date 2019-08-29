Triple delight - Barbados Today

The Chevening Scholarship winners for 2019 were announced yesterday by British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Mrs Janet Douglas.

This year’s awardees hail from Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Antigua and Barbuda. The three Barbadian Scholars are Deshon Griffith, Stefan Newton and Kamal Springer.

During a special send-off ceremony at her official residence in Barbados, High Commissioner Douglas presented the scholars with their Chevening certificates. She was particularly pleased to see the high numbers of scholarships awarded to the region this year.

Mrs Douglas said, “We are delighted that once again, Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean countries are the source of excellent candidates for the prestigious Chevening Scholarship scheme.

“The UK remains committed to providing first-rate educational opportunities for future leaders across the Eastern Caribbean, and I encourage interested persons to step forward and apply. You may be sitting here before me next year, preparing to embark on the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The send-off event was also attended by Chevening alumni, well-wishers and a cross section of other students who are headed to the UK to commence studies in September 2019. The event provided a prime opportunity to benefit first-hand from presentations and top tips about student life in the UK.

Applications for 2020 to 2021 Chevening Scholarships supporting a taught Master’s degree in any subject at any UK university can be made until November 5, 2019. Interested persons should apply at www.chevening.org/apply.

The 2019 Chevening Scholars are:

Barbados

Deshon Griffith studying Defence Development and Diplomacy at Durham University.

Stefan Newton studying International Economic Law at Queen Mary University of London.

Kamal Springer studying Business Administration at Coventry University.

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Jeshua Bardoo studying International Human Rights Law at Brunel University.

Jenell Gibson studying Law at University College London.

St Lucia

Liz Joseph studying Law at University College London.

Hannolair Michaud studying Financial Analysis and Fund Management at the University of Exeter.

Sherika Trim studying Humanitarian and Conflict Response at the University of Manchester.

Antigua and Barbuda

Shanna Challenger studying Conservation Biology at the University of Kent.

Kissy Gomes studying International Relations at the University of Aberdeen.

(PR)