Threats land a ‘hothead’ in court - Barbados Today

Jason Renaldo Ashton has been placed on a six-month bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Acting Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes imposed the order after the 31-year-old of Brittons Hill, St Michael pleaded guilty to sending a message via computer which was menacing in character to Warwick Ishmael on July 31. That communication stated: “I want you to stop messaging my phone ya f******* idiot or let me come and pelt some bullets through your house,” which caused annoyance, inconvenience, distress or anxiety to the complainant.

After pleading guilty to the charge the prosecutor revealed that the complainant had commissioned Ashton’s services to have his vehicle repaired. Ishmael paid him $1,600 but the job was not done.

The complainant called the police and reported the matter. When Ashton heard that lawmen were searching for him he contacted Ishmael and it was during that conversation that the threat was made, the prosecutor said.

Today, Ashton explained, “My head was hot and I tell him what was on my mind. It’s like he wanted me to thief to get the money for him.”

After giving him a hearing the acting Chief Magistrate imposed the bond, which carries a $1,000 forthwith fine if breached, or six months in prison if he is unable to pay the sum.

However, Ashton who is known to the court and described himself as a businessman was not able to go home today and was remanded overnight because of a missed court date.

He reappears before the District ‘A ‘Magistrates’ Court on August 30.