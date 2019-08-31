Frederick off the bench - Barbados Today

Bridgetown Magistrate Douglas Frederick is off the bench at least for the next few weeks.

Barbados TODAY has been reliably informed that Frederick, who presided over the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, is now the acting Chief Legal Officer at the National Housing Corporation’s (NHC) legal unit.

Frederick, who at one time worked in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with the late DPP Charles Leacock, has been a magistrate since March 2006.

His stint is expected to last for a six-week period.

Barbados TODAY was unable to reach Magistrate Frederick for comment. (SD)