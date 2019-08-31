UPDATE: Seven UWI students injured in accident - Barbados Today

UPDATE: Seven UWI students injured in accident

Barbados Today
August 31, 2019
Seven University of the West Indies (UWI) students were injured in an accident Friday night.
Around 11:15 p.m., police were called to University Hill, St Michael for reports of a collision involving a Mitsubishi van, registration T3251, owned and driven by George Marshall, 57, of Sturges, St Thomas.
Police say Marshall was travelling east  when he lost control of his vehicle, which swerved to the opposite sidewalk and collided with the group of students who were walking back to the university campus.
The students, three males and four females, are all non-nationals, aged between 17 to 21 years. They all complained of various injuries and were transported by ambulance to hospital.
