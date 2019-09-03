The Bahamas: Death toll from Hurricane Dorian to rise - Barbados Today

SOURCE: NASSAU GUARDIAN: The death toll from Hurricane Dorian will increase, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said today after he revealed that a few children are among the dead.

“I caution Bahamians everywhere that chances that we find more persons dead, those chances are real,” Dames told reporters outside Cabinet. “It’s certainly a concern for us. This was a crisis of epic proportions. We want to be responsible; we want to be caring. “As we report these things we’re taking into account the sensitivity around this…The reality of it all is, unfortunately, we will see more deaths. I can’t see any way out of it.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said five people were confirmed dead in Abaco yesterday. When asked about those victims today, Dames said, “Unfortunately, what we’re getting is a few of them are children. “We’re at the beginning of this. This is a very unfortunate occurrence for us. Maybe the worst that we’ve experienced, certainly in our lifetime.” After stalling over Grand Bahama for hours yesterday and this morning, Hurricane Dorian, which remains a category 3 hurricane, is now inching northwestward as it continues its onslaught on the island. Dorian is moving at one mile-per-hour. It is expected to gradually move north of Grand Bahama Island through this evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. Dorian tore through Abaco on Sunday as a powerful category 5 storm. Residents are still feeling the effects from the storm on the island.