The Bahamas: Death toll from Hurricane Dorian to rise

Barbados Today
September 3, 2019

SOURCE: NASSAU GUARDIAN: The death toll from Hurricane Dorian will increase, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said today after he revealed that a few children are among the dead.

“I caution Bahamians everywhere that chances that we find more persons dead, those chances are real,” Dames told reporters outside Cabinet.

“It’s certainly a concern for us. This was a crisis of epic proportions. We want to be responsible; we want to be caring.

“As we report these things we’re taking into account the sensitivity around this…The reality of it all is, unfortunately, we will see more deaths. I can’t see any way out of it.”

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames. (Photo- Nassau Guardian)

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said five people were confirmed dead in Abaco yesterday.

When asked about those victims today, Dames said, “Unfortunately, what we’re getting is a few of them are children.

“We’re at the beginning of this. This is a very unfortunate occurrence for us. Maybe the worst that we’ve experienced, certainly in our lifetime.”

After stalling over Grand Bahama for hours yesterday and this morning, Hurricane Dorian, which remains a category 3 hurricane, is now inching northwestward as it continues its onslaught on the island.

Dorian is moving at one mile-per-hour. It is expected to gradually move north of Grand Bahama Island through this evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Dorian tore through Abaco on Sunday as a powerful category 5 storm.

Residents are still feeling the effects from the storm on the island.

Multiple people sustained serious injuries. At least 21 people were airlifted to New Providence. Rescue efforts continue today. ( Nassau Guardian)

