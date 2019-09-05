Bail granted in assault case - Barbados Today

A 33-year-old was granted $500 bail today but was still wanted by police for questioning in relations to another matter following today’s appearance in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court.

He is Matthew Omar Clarence Cumberbatch, of 3rd Avenue Parris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael.

The accused told Magistrate Graveney Bannister he was not guilty of the August 21 charge of unlawfully assaulting Tamara King.

There was no objection to bail from Sergeant Kevin Forde who asked that the accused not interfere with the complainant in the matter. He was also warned and told to return to the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on October 3.

Attorney-at-law Harry Husbands who represented the accused informed the magistrate that his client had been in custody since yesterday and appeared before the court today, However, “police wants to question him in relation to another matter.