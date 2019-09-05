BDF on Tour in London - Barbados Today

A 28-strong contingent from the Barbados Defence Force arrived in London on August 18 on a summer cricket tour as part of the activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the forces’ operations. The party is under the leadership of Major Joel Greenidge with Lieutenant Shermar Gollop as media officer.

Barbados TODAY spoke to the Lieutenant to get a report of their progress so far. Lieutenant Gollop said that great benefits have been gained during the tour and “although the cricket has been the primary focus, the group has been able to combine this with other activities, and have therefore made full use of the time spent in the UK.”

Visits to military and historical posts have been made and special reference was made to the tour of the naval ship HMS Victory, a ship perhaps with a certain connection to Barbados. HMS Victory was the flagship of Admiral Nelson during his famous battle with the french.

The lieutenant said the exposure to maritime and infantry history was of further interest to the military men as it related to a part of their educational development.

At the time of writing the team had won the two matches played and had a further three on its itinerary. As the lieutenant assessed the general conduct of the team, both on and off the field, she said the group had carried the colours of Barbados with great pride and distinction.

Barbados High Commissioner to the UK Milton Inniss welcomed the group to the UK with a reception at the Barbados High Commission on August 20.

Vincent ‘Boo’ Nurse is a Barbadian living in London who is a retired Land Revenue Manager, Pensions and Investment Adviser. He is passionate about the development of his island home and the disapora.