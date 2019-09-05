‘Dorian of crime’, warns Senator - Barbados Today

Government Senator Rudy Grant has warned a “Category 5 hurricane” of consequences is headed for the society if steps are not taken to reduce crime.

The hotel association leader and former tourism minister issued the warning in the Senate during debate on the Evidence and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill.

Senator Grant declared: “It is my opinion that if we were to allow crime to get out of hand, it would have an impact on this country more devastating than a Category 5 hurricane.”

More than 30 people have been murdered so far this year, breaking crime records.

The senator suggested that fighting crime is not only the responsibility of the police or the judiciary but a role for all Barbadians.

Senator Grant, the CEO of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, noted that the organisation has assisted Police in a number of initiatives, and he called on other sections of the business community to do the same.

He said: “I want to make an appeal to Barbadian businesses to support the Royal Barbados Police Force.

“I want to make an appeal to be there to at times not only offer criticism but also to be there to give meaningful support and to give support in a tangible way so that all of us are able to better deal with the issues of crime,”

From using the Category 5 hurricane metaphor, the tourism executive addressed the real-life mega storm that struck the northern Bahamas, as he appealed to Barbadians to contribute to the relief efforts, where the Abaco islands and Grand Bahama are digging out from under the catastrophic Category 5 hurricane, Dorian.

Dorian made landfall on Sunday and battered the islands for two days, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Earlier today Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis put the death toll at 20.

Senator Grant told lawmakers: “I do think of our brothers and sisters in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“And I’ll use this opportunity to make the appeal to all Barbadians to do what they can to assist our brothers and sisters.

We certainly at the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association [are] working on collaboration with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association to provide relief and to provide assistance. And it’s important that we assist the people of the Bahamas.”

(MCW)