Drug trafficker sentenced - Barbados Today

A 24-year-old Jamaican is currently serving an 18-month sentence at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds for bringing a kilo of marijuana into Barbados.

He is Romaine Maurice Vassell Reid from Saint Toolies, Manchester who also convicted, reprimanded and discharged on charges of possession, possession with intent to supply and importation of the illicit drug.

Reid arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport on August 19 around 6:30 p.m. and cleared immigration.

Lawmen, acting on information, approached him as he retrieved his luggage in the arrivals hall and escorted him to customs to be searched.

Seventeen packages in brown, taped packages each containing the vegetable substance were discovered in his luggage said Station Sergeant Glenda Carter-Nicholls as she read the facts before Magistrate Laurie-Ann Smith-Bovell recently.

Addressing the District ‘F’ Magistrates’ Court Reid explained that he met a man who overheard that he was desirous of coming here for his birthday. The drug trafficker said that man then offered to buy his ticket and also gave him a suitcase. However, Reid said during that exchange there was no conversation about being paid for transporting drugs to Barbados.