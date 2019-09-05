Trotman $4.37M richer! - Barbados Today

Everette Trotman is a Super Lotto winner with a whopping $4.37 million cash prize. The lucky winner purchased her ticket from the Mia Mart Limited, Green Hill, St Michael location.

A very soft-spoken Trotman who collected the prize on Thursday at The Barbados Lottery (IGT) Independence Square, Headquarters had a few words to say about how she would spend her winnings.

“Yes, I will seek the advice of the financial advisor before moving forward and I am just happy all around,” she said. Trotman noted that she plans to invest her winnings as well as share them with others.

There was an official signing of the documents which would ensure that Trotman can walk away with her cash prize. She was presented with her cheque as well as a bottle of champagne to kick start her celebrations.

Also present was a representative of Mia Mart Limited Anthony Small who said it was not the first time the entity had a grand prize winner. “We had three major winners – one with the Mega 6 which was over $540,000; then we had a winner who had the seven spot, he won $196,000 and then we have this winner here who won $4.37 million. We would be happy to have [more patronage],” he said.

Site Operations Manager at The Barbados Lottery (IGT) Shelly Anne Hee Chung said it was a celebration of a Decade of Dreams.

“We at IGT, The Barbados Lottery, Caribbean Lottery and Supreme Ventures are celebrating ten years of Super Lotto being launched across the region. We actually had our first game being played back in August 2009. So, exactly ten years ago and fast forward to ten years later, August 6th some lucky numbers were selected at Mia Mart Limited for draw number 1019. Little did our winner know that the numbers 16-18-21-28-30 with superball number 3 would be winning the jackpot.

“Super Lotto is a game that is played not only in Barbados but across the region but for us to celebrate today the $4.37M winner is phenomenal. What makes this more phenomenal is that this weekend actually tied within our Decades of Dreams and I am sure our winner will not only be having a decade of dreams but a lifetime of dreams as a result of the winnings,” Hee- Chung said.

Hee-Chung added that Trotman was the eighth Super Lotto winner from Barbados and the 18th winner since the Super Lotto was started. (LG)