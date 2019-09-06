Cave facing gun charges - Barbados Today

Cave facing gun charges

Barbados Today
September 6, 2019
September 6, 2019

Allegations of that a 24-year-old man had a .22 automatic firearm and three rounds of ammunition in his possession without a valid licence resulted in him being remanded today.

Julian Omari Alexander Cave, of Parish Land, St George is accused of having the illegal items on September 2. He was not required to plead to the indictable charges when he appeared before Magistrate Graveney Bannister today.

He is further alleged to have assaulted and resisted police constable Jonathan Stuart on the same date as he executed his duties. Those two charges are also being treated as indictable.

Cave was remanded to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on October 4.

