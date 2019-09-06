Schools online, all the time - Barbados Today

Students across Barbados will soon benefit from greater connectivity in their classrooms, following a generous donation of 63 wireless access points from C&W Business. The devices, valued at $25,000, will allow both students and teachers wireless access at their respective schools to the Internet on approved devices.

In addition, C&W Business has also engaged its international technology partner, Fortinet, to provide free technical support and training to officials at the Ministry of Education to deploy, configure and manage the access points.

“We are committed to education and we understand the importance of technology and connectivity in advancing the development of our young people,” said Director of C&W Business, Maya Wiltshire.

She added: “We are also pleased to report that C&W Business has successfully completed the installation of secured data connectivity at 63 public primary and secondary schools, and this donation forms part of the company’s support for Government’s overall push towards creating a truly wireless digital society.”

Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Santia Bradshaw, along with other ministry officials, received the wireless access points from C&W Business.

“We are fortunate to have C&W Business as a partner and I have been appealing to corporate Barbados to work with us to help us outfit our schools with the necessary technology. We have also invested significantly over the last few years in terms of equipment. However, we have had some challenges in relation to connectivity,” she said.

“Therefore, this donation will go a long way in starting the process to be able to access the full potential of the technology that we have made available to our young people in our schools, and we look forward to getting our students ‘tech-ready’.”

Following the presentation, Bradshaw and ministry officials toured the company’s state-of-the-art data centre at its corporate office in Warrens, St Michael. (PR)