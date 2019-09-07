FTC says it cannot prevent financial institutions from amending fees - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

FTC says it cannot prevent financial institutions from amending fees

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 7, 2019

The public is advised that the Fair Trading Commission does not have the authority to restrict any financial institution or business from amending its fee structure. Furthermore, the Commission does not set or authorise prices unless the matter falls under the portfolio of utility regulation.

Generally, the Commission’s role is to ensure that the terms and conditions given to consumers by enterprises do not contain unfair contractual clauses. The amount that is charged for a good or service is not considered when seeking to determine whether a clause is unfair.

While the Commission cannot address such matters, it does address instances where a business seeks to make an amendment, to fees or otherwise. Where a business fails to give customers adequate notice of amendments, this may be a breach of the Consumer Protection Act, CAP. 326 D.

The Commission, therefore, advises institutions that they must give timely and personal notification to consumers of impending changes via a medium which consumers readily and frequently access.

The public is invited to contact the Commission with any queries on these or other consumer matters at 424-0260.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Mum's cry
September 6, 2019
Reckless messaging
September 7, 2019
GG’s way
September 6, 2019
Transgender row a ‘private’ school matter
September 5, 2019
‘Over $500,000’ owed
September 4, 2019
Attorney sentenced to three years in jail
September 5, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs