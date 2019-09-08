Delayed opening of several schools - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Delayed opening of several schools

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 8, 2019

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has advised that a number of schools will have a delayed opening, and not start on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Following construction and rehabilitative works at these schools, which contributed to excessive dust and the repositioning of furniture and equipment, there is a need for these school plants to be industrially cleaned, materials sanitized, furniture repositioned, school meals serving areas reequipped, and teachers allowed to stage their classrooms before students can be readmitted.

The following secondary schools will start on Wednesday, September 11: Alexandra School, Grantley Adams Memorial Secondary, Frederick Smith Secondary and Princess Margaret Secondary.

The following primary schools will start on Monday, September 16: Ann Hill School, Bay Primary, Belmont Primary, Eagle Hall Primary, Luther Thorne Primary, Milton Lynch Primary, St. Bartholomew Primary, St. Giles Primary School, St. John Primary, St. Margaret Primary, St.  Paul’s Primary, St. Philip Primary, St. Stephen’s Nursery, Welches Primary, Wesley Hall Junior, and Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary.

The teaching and non-teaching staff are to report to the schools and take directions from the principal as it relates to getting the school ready for opening.

All other schools will start on Monday, September 9. The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience which may be caused.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Reckless messaging
September 7, 2019
Decomposed bodies of two women found in Christ Church
September 7, 2019
BRA policy nothing new
September 7, 2019
Mum's cry
September 6, 2019
GG’s way
September 6, 2019
Deal with transgender issue, urges Hoffman
September 7, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs