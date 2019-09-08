Fogging schedule September 9 – 13 - Barbados Today

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness will resume its weekly fogging programme on Monday, September 9, in St George.

Areas scheduled to be sprayed on that date are Charles Rowe Bridge, Lower Estate, Lower Estate Tenantry, Price Road, Parish Land, Airy Hill with Avenues, Flat Rock Development and environs.

On Tuesday, September 10, the team returns to St George to fog Flat Rock Tenantry, Mayfield Road, Rowans Park North with Avenues, Rowans Park East with Avenues, Rowans Park South with Avenues, Exchange, Glebe, Valley Land, Glebe Land and neighbouring districts.

The unit will be in St Peter on Wednesday, September 11, spraying the Speightstown Bypass, Queen Street, Bovell Road, Mango Lane, Chapel Street, Gooding Alley, Major Walk, Sand Street, Church Street, Golden Mile with Avenues and surrounding areas.

On Thursday, September 12, the team will be in St Peter and St James fogging Gills Road, Around the Town, Farm Road, Niles Road, Farm Tenantry Road, Burma Road, Battaleys, 1st and 2nd Street Holetown, Trents, Trents Tenantry, Jamestown Park and environs.

The Regional Police Training School in Christ Church will be sprayed on Friday, September 13.

The fogging exercise will be conducted between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day. Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter.