Increase in gasoline and diesel prices - Barbados Today

The retail prices of gasoline and diesel will increase effective midnight Sunday, September 8. However, the price of kerosene will decrease.

Gasoline will be adjusted from $3.78 per litre to $3.81 per litre, while diesel will rise from $2.96 per litre to $3.02 per litre.

Kerosene will drop from $1.36 per litre to $1.35 per litre. This represents an increase of 3 cents per litre and 6 cents per litre for gasoline and diesel, respectively, while kerosene decreases by 1 cent per litre.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market. (BGIS)