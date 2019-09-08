Increase in gasoline and diesel prices - Barbados Today

Increase in gasoline and diesel prices

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 8, 2019

The retail prices of gasoline and diesel will increase effective midnight Sunday, September 8.  However, the price of kerosene will decrease.

Gasoline will be adjusted from $3.78 per litre to $3.81 per litre, while diesel will rise from $2.96 per litre to $3.02 per litre.

Kerosene will drop from $1.36 per litre to $1.35 per litre. This represents an increase of 3 cents  per litre and 6 cents per litre for gasoline and diesel, respectively, while kerosene decreases by 1 cent per litre.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market. (BGIS)

