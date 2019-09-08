NCF awards Crop Over top performers - Barbados Today

Competitors in the various competitions during the recently-concluded Crop Over festival were recognised for their hard work and dedication last night.

Just over 100 prizes were given out by the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) to the top performers and contributors to this year’s Crop Over Festival.

That number does not account for those who were placed second or third in the various categories.

Band leaders, masqueraders, calypsonians senior and junior, visual artists and volunteers were all recognised for the roles they played in staging a successful festival.

Awardees along with specially invited guests were treated to an evening reminiscent of the major moments of the season. Minister of Creative Economy, Culture and Sport John King congratulated the awardees and thanked corporate Barbados for their continued support of the festival.

The awards ceremony was held at the Daphne Jospeh Hackett Theatre, Queen’s Park. (IMC)