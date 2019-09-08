Shanel Ifill wins Miss Universe Barbados 2019 title - Barbados Today

A beaming Shanel Ifill was crowned Miss Universe Barbados 2019 at 10:33 p.m. Saturday night
The 20-year-old University of the West Indies student, won the hearts of both the judges and the crowd
at Hilton Barbados, to beat a field of eight other delegates.
First runner up went to Beviny Payne while second runner up was Hilary Williams.
The top three were chosen from a field of a top five, which was named earlier in the night after a question and
answer segment.
The other two contestants in the top five were: Alexandra Ortiz and Jeunessa Banfield.
Others in winners’ row:
- People’s Choice Award: Hillary Williams
- Miss Photogenic: Kristen Asha,
- Miss Congeniality: Jeunessa Banfield.
