Shanel Ifill wins Miss Universe Barbados 2019 title - Barbados Today

A beaming Shanel Ifill was crowned Miss Universe Barbados 2019 at 10:33 p.m. Saturday night

The 20-year-old University of the West Indies student, won the hearts of both the judges and the crowd

at Hilton Barbados, to beat a field of eight other delegates.

First runner up went to Beviny Payne while second runner up was Hilary Williams.

The top three were chosen from a field of a top five, which was named earlier in the night after a question and

answer segment.

The other two contestants in the top five were: Alexandra Ortiz and Jeunessa Banfield.

Others in winners’ row:

People’s Choice Award: Hillary Williams

Miss Photogenic: Kristen Asha,

Miss Congeniality: Jeunessa Banfield.

(IMC)