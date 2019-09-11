A Sagicor summer - Barbados Today

Twenty children recently celebrated summer in a special way, thanks to Sagicor Life Inc. The Caribbean premier life insurer treated the children of policyholders and team members to a fun day of activities on Thursday, August 29.

Dubbed Summer with Sagicor, the initiative was hosted by Sagicor Life Inc’s Customer Experience team and formed part of their customer loyalty initiatives.

From 8:30 a.m., the children, decked out in their Sagicor-branded tee-shirts, moved off from Sagicor’s corporate headquarters in Wildey for an entire day of fun that ended around 4:30 p.m.

Fuelled by a packed itinerary, their first stop was the Atlantis Submarine. This was followed by a sumptuous lunch at Farley Hill National Park where they also participated in obstacle courses and a treasure hunt.

Sagicor’s Manager Customer Experience Cynthia Blackman said customers have come to look forward to the initiative, now in its third year. “It is always a delight to be able to serve our customers,” she said. “For us, Summer with Sagicor presents us with a tangible way to show further appreciation. We enjoy hosting the children as it helps to make their summer vacation memorable and allows us to welcome them into our fold. At Sagicor Life, our customers are truly like family and it is a privilege to treat them as such.”

She also went on to tout the benefits of the group activities, noting that they allowed the young charges to use their motor skills, encourage teamwork and improve their short-term memory and concentration skills.

The Number One Bajan Bus was used to transport the day’s special guests who were also given branded items and personalized treats emblazoned with their names. (PR)